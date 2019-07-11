Breaking News
Breaking: Ayu Committee grills Elumelu, Ikpeazu, others

On 1:27 pmIn News, Politicsby

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The controversy rocking the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, over the emergence of Hon.Ndudi Elumelu as minority leader of the House of Representatives appears to be nearing an end as a committee chaired by former Senate President, Iyorchia Ayu met with the suspended lawmakers yesterday at the Abuja home of the latter.

Honourables Elumelu, Wole Oke, Linda Ikpeazu and six others suspended last week by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, were joined by their colleagues who came in two coaster buses and 17 private cars.

Before meeting with the suspended lawmakers, the Ayu Committee set up by the PDP Board of Trustees, BoT, last week and made up of Senators Adolphus Wabara, David Mark, Ibrahim Mantu and Hon. Austin Opara met and resolved that regardless of the intrigues which culminated in the flouting of the party’s directive by the embattled lawmakers , the PDP would not take a decision capable of factionalizing it.

Details later…

