Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Anambra state bans tricycle (Keke) association

On 9:05 amIn Newsby

Anambra State bans Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) from operating in the state.

The Commissioner for Transport, Mr Uchenna Okafor, via a statement, said the ban became necessary following ceaseless negative reports over activities of the association in the state.

He warned that any person or group operating on the guise of tricycle operators would be dealt with.

“TOAN is strange to Anambra State Government, the group operate in disguise and in very negative circumstances.

“No union can exist without the consent of the government,’’ he said.

The commissioner urged security agencies in the state to ensure that TOAN and any other such unknown groups operating under the name ceased to exist in the state.

NAN

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.