ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has sent 43 Ministerial Nominees to the Senate for Screening and confirmation.

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan read the names at Plenary.

The Ministerial list is made up of mostly former governors, ministers and Senator including twelve of them who served in the first cabinet of President Buhari.

Top on the Ministerial list are former Governor of Akwa Ibom State and Senator, Godswill Akpabio; Former Governor of Benue State, George Akume; and the immediate past Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Raji Babatunde Fashola..

Others include in the Ministerial list are Gbemisola Saraki from Kwara, Executive Secretary, National Communications Commission, Sunday Dara and former Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed.

The Ministerial list also include Senator Tayo Alasoadura from Ondo State, Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi, former Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, former Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, former governor of Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva and Spokesman, Presidential Campaign, Festus Keyamo from Delta State.

Also on the Ministerial list are the immediate past Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, Muhammad Bello, former Education Minister, Adamu Adamu, former Science and Technology Minister, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, former Labour and Productivity Minister, Dr. Chris Ngige, former Minister of State, Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire and former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

Former Minister of Aviation, Pauline Tallen made the Ministerial list.

1. Chris Ngige

2. Hadi Sirika

3. Rotimi Amaechi

4. Festus Keyamo

5. Uche Ogah

6. Emeka Nwajuiba

7. Sadiya Farouk

8. Musa Bello

9. Babatunde Fashola

10. Godswill Akpabio

11. Sharon Ikeazor

12. Ogbonnaya Onu

13. Akpa Udo

14. Adebayo (Ekiti)

15. Timipre Sylva

16. Adamu Adamu

17. Lai Mohammed

18. Shewuye (Borno)

19. Isa Pantami

20. Gbemi Saraki

21. Ramatu Tijani

22. Clement Abam

23. George Akume

24. Sunday Dare

25. Geofrey Onyeama

26. Tayo Alasaodura

27. Olorunminbe Mamora

28. Mohammed Abdullahi

29. Adamu Adamu

30. Maryam Katagun

31. Zainab Ahmed

32. Sabo Nano

33. Zubair Dada

34. Paullen Tallen

35. Abubakar Aliyu

36. Sale Mamman

37. Abubakar Malami

38. Muhammed Mamood

39. Mohammed Adamu

40. Rauf Aregbesola

41. Mustapha Buba Jedi Agba

42. Olamilekan Adegbite

43. Mohammed Dangyadi

Lawan also announced that the screening commennces on Wednesday.