Breaking: Super Eagles tame Lions of Cameroon 3-2 in AFCON 2019

Odion Ighalo’s brace along with an Alex Iwobi’s strike helped Nigeria’s Super Eagles see off the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 3-2 in a second-round match of the ongoing African Cup of Nations to qualify for the quarterfinals.
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Odion Ighalo’s brace along with an Alex Iwobi’s strike helped Nigeria’s Super Eagles see off the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 3-2 in a second-round match of the ongoing African Cup of Nations to qualify for the quarterfinals.