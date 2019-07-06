Breaking News
Breaking: Super Eagles tame Lions of Cameroon 3-2 in AFCON 2019

On 6:49 pm

Odion Ighalo’s brace along with an Alex Iwobi’s strike helped Nigeria’s Super Eagles see off the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 3-2 in a second-round match of the ongoing African Cup of Nations to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Nigeria’s forward Alex Iwobi (C) celebrates his goal with teammates during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Round of 16 football match between Nigeria and Cameroon at the Alexandria Stadium in the Egyptian city on July 6, 2019. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)
Nigeria’s players celebrate their third goal during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Round of 16 football match between Nigeria and Cameroon at the Alexandria Stadium in the Egyptian city on July 6, 2019. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

 
