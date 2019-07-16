Breaking: 17 Months after Senate again holds National Security Summit

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – THE Senate on Tuesday said that it would hold what it described as an all inclusive and all encompassing National Security Summit that would come up with very robust and far reaching resolutions on how to nip in the bud, the current security challenges across the country.

This was disclosed Tuesday after deliberation on a point of Order by Senator Ayo Akinyelure, PDP, Ondo Central on the ‘State of Insecurity in the nation and Gruesome Murder of Funke Olakurin.

The summit will be coming 17 months after the Eighth Senate organised a similar event where the Present President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan as Senate Leader was the Chairman of the Senate.

Lawan said: “We should have a one robust National summit on the security situation of this country. Instead of taking more time in this we go through the prayers and try to organize the National Summit in security to address the situation.”

Details later…

