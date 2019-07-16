Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: 17 Months after Senate again holds National Security Summit

On 12:20 pmIn Politicsby

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – THE Senate on Tuesday said that it would hold what it described as an all inclusive and all encompassing National Security Summit that would come up with very robust and far reaching resolutions on how to nip in the bud, the current security challenges across the country.

Insecurity Security
Insecurity

This was disclosed Tuesday after deliberation on a point of Order by Senator Ayo Akinyelure, PDP, Ondo Central on the ‘State of Insecurity in the nation and Gruesome Murder of Funke Olakurin.

The summit will be coming 17 months after the Eighth Senate organised a similar event where the Present President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan as Senate Leader was the Chairman of the Senate.

Information at our disposal shows South-West is under serious threat – Aare Gani Adams(Opens in a new browser tab)

Lawan said: “We should have a one robust National summit on the security situation of this country. Instead of taking more time in this we go through the prayers and try to organize the National Summit in security to address the situation.”

Details later…

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.