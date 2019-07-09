Breaking: 14 Edo lawmakers storm NASS, demand fresh inauguration of Edo Assembly

14 APC lawmakers from Edo State storm National Assembly to demand proper inauguration of Edo Assembly by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

House of Reps members from the state led by Comrade Peter Akpatason and Prof.Julius Ihonvbere are expected to move a motion asking the National Assembly take over the running of Edo Assembly until a proper inauguration is done.

It would be recalled that 14 of the lawmakers fled the state after thugs allegedly loyal to the state government attacked them in a hotel, beating up four of the elected members including the younger brother of the national chairman of the APC, Mr Seid Oshiomhole.