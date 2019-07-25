Breaking News
Translate

Brazil climb to second in FIFA rankings

On 12:16 pmIn News, Sportsby

Copa America winners Brazil have leapfrogged World Champions France, climbing to second place in the latest FIFA rankings, released on Thursday.

Brazil’s Everton celebrates after scoring against Peru during their Copa America football tournament group match at the Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on June 22, 2019. (Photo by Nelson ALMEIDA / AFP)

FIFA defends VAR ahead of women’s World Cup quarter-finals(Opens in a new browser tab)

Brazil beat Peru 3-1 at the Maracana stadium earlier this month to collect their ninth continental title.

Belgium still top the rankings while France slip to number three.

Algeria are the biggest movers, climbing 28 places to number 40 following their victory over Senegal in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations.

In spite of winning their first continental title in 29 years, the Algerians are only the fourth-ranked team in Africa behind Senegal (20), Tunisia (29) and Nigeria (33), another team they beat in the semi-finals.

FIFA rankings

1. Belgium

2. Brazil (+1)

3. France (-1)

4. England

5. Uruguay (+3)

6. Portugal (-1)

7. Croatia (-1)

8. Colombia (+5)

9. Spain (+2)

10. Argentina (+1)

Selected:

15. Germany (-4)

16. Italy (-2)

= The Netherlands (+2)

40. Algeria (+28)

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.