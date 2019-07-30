Brambaifa’s appointment, square peg in square hole — OPAAN

Oil Producing Area Association of Nigeria, OPAAN, has described the appointment of Prof. Nelson Brambaifa as acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, like a square peg in a square hole.

A statement by Dr. Obiuwevbi Ominimini, National Chairman of the group, after its national working committee meeting, said Brambaifa had taken the commission to its peak in bringing development to the nooks and crannies of Niger Delta without bias, noting that the speedy completion of NDDC projects under the leadership of the acting Managing Director is an attestation that his appointment is a square peg in a square hole.

He said: “OPAAN commends President Muhammadu Buhari for giving us such an efficient, humane and workaholic managing director at a time like this. We, therefore, urge all other chief executives of other Federal Government agencies that have to do with the development of Niger Delta to emulate this sterling quality of Prof. Brambaifa.

“We shall, without hesitation, support the administration of this management under the leadership of Brambaifa to ensure that there is a free flow of oil to bring more dividends of democracy to the oil-producing areas.”

“We urge Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG, to always pay the revenue that is due to NDDC as and when due, as this shall boost the capacity of this performing acting MD in delivering more development to the region.”

