Bigmanity Music not meant for mediocrity — Label boss, Woghiren

By Rotimi Agbana and Tolulope Abereroje

CEO/Executive Producer of fast-growing record company, Bigmanity Music, Jesse Adesotu Woghiren, a.k.a The BB02, is set to change the narrative of music-making in Nigeria. According to the label executive who is passionate about natural talent while abhorring mediocrity, his record label’s vision is to nurture genuinely talented artistes.

In a chat with E-Daily, while lamenting the alarming rate of mediocrity in the Nigerian music industry, Woghiren explained his mission in the Nigerian music industry.

“Bigmanity Music’s vision is to create a platform to project true, smart, hardworking and original talents into the musical main stream, while competing and positively gaining from the entertainment industry at any given time or place. We’re an organization prepared to nurture, put talented budding and established artistes in a knowledgeable or informed position to achieve new heights. We are geared towards the advancement of greater musical values in the hope of making the music industry formidably dynamic and invariably making the world a better place for creativity”, he said.

He added that for an artiste to get signed on to the label, natural talent is the core thing to look out for.

“For an artist to be signed up at Bigmanity Music, he/she must be able to first demonstrate the basic proof of natural calling endowments/talents or gifts by being able to write, produce or play and perform their very own original and truly worthy materials. The industry has seen a rise of the so called industry artistes. At Bigmanity we make sure that our artistes have the talents and we help to give them more knowledge to make our acts/artistes more successful, if not it will be a waste of time for both parties as our main focus is to guide you and fine tune your skills. The management team is set up to help artistes discover their true applicable talents, then educate and prepare them for suitable placements that will assist to fuel a lucrative career and maintain longevity in the field. Bigmanity Music is the future of record labels because we truly represent what is real and right, we only give appropriate hype to worthy artistes in this current music business dispensation, as our goal is to create something real and memorable that will make a deep impact in the industry.”