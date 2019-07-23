Benjamin Oyemolan, Africa’s youngest Cto

A young Nigerian,  Mr Benjamin Oyemonlan, has been appointed the Chief Technical Officer, CTO, of Patricia Technologies Limited by its founder, Mr. Hanu Fejiro.

Oyemonlan, 23, is a computer expert and system analyst. He has a degree from the University of Lagos were he read Computer Science.

Also, he has a degree in Computer Systems Networking and Telecommunications, from the University of Michigan, United States of America, and currently running a Master’s degree in Computer Science from the University of the People, USA.

Before his current appointment, he was a web developer/IT consultant with Apex Cosy Nig Limited, a company based in Nigeria. From there he moved to become the Software Engineer for Skylar Inc, then to Microsoft where he served as a Junior Software Developer, in the United States of America, in 2017.

Oyemonlan joined Patricia Technologies, an e-commerce organisation in 2018, as a CIO/IT director. As a young talented man, Oyemonlan has proven his worth and demonstrated proficiency before his elevation.

According to the founder of the organisation, Fejiro: “Oyemonlan’s duty is to brainstorm, tackle and initiate ways to solve the problems humanity is faced with.”

On his part,  the new CTO, said: “My intention is to make the e-commerce space as safe as possible starting from Nigeria and I intend to tackle and solve the problem of authentication and verification of documents across Nigeria and extend it to the Diaspora.”

