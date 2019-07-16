Beevlingz returns with ‘Come down’

By Rotimi Agbana

Budding singer, Bonaventure Ugbaja Chukwuka, a.k.a Beevlingz, is determined to carve a niche for himself in the competitive Nigerian music industry. Though a seasonal musician, Beevlingz, has made a commitment to always dish out wave making songs.

The Delta State born singer who just released a new song titled, ‘Come Down’, featuring Ycee told E-Daily how distant relationship inspired the song.

“‘Come Down’ is all about distant relationships and everyday life. It’s about always wanting to be with someone you love but can’t always have that chance and when you do it’s only on the weekends. Like I said it was crafted out from everyday life of an office worker. It’s has the elements of life experience in it as well. It’s not really specific, it’s a general idea and thought. I find myself in this situation too”, he said.

The singer who releases songs seasonally revealed plans to now do so more often. “I started my music career professionally in 2016 and dropped my first single titled ‘Made in China’, produced by Puffy Tee, with the video shoot by Paul Gambit. Then I did a cover called ‘London Nigga’; that has been it so far. My songs are wave making. I don’t put out materials often. That’s makes me a seasonal artiste. But I would be more frequent this time around. Twice in a year or more,” he said.