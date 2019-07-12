Breaking News
Bayelsa needs a devt – oriented governor — Lokpobiri

By Samuel Oyadongha

A GOVERNORSHIP Aspirant on the plank of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bayelsa State, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, says Bayelsans are prepared to have a governor who will work to attract more development to the state and change its fortune.

Minister of State for Agriculture, Dr. Heineken Lokpobiri bags PhD. from Leeds Beckett University, United Kingdom. Photos by Facebook User- Tamaratare Otis Zuokomor

Lokpobiri spoke through the Director General of his campaign organisation, Hon Warman Ogoriba,  during the formal inauguration of local government, constituency and ward coordinators of his campaign.

According to him, with the inauguration of the campaign coordinators, the mission to rescue the state has started in earnest.

Calling all Bayelsans to join the team, he said: “We believe that Bayelsa is not where it is supposed to be. What the state needs today is not ‘suit and tie governor,’ but a jean and T-shirt governor who will be on the streets of Yenagoa working for the people of the state.

“We believe that there should be light in Yenagoa, there should be portable water for all Bayelsans and more access roads in the state. We believe in empowerment of our people and that is what we will do as a government.

“There is so much hunger in the land killing our people. That is why we are out to lift Bayelsa up and build infrastructures in the state and bring serious minded people into governance.”

