Bayelsa Guber: I’ve no preferred candidate – Dickson

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

AHEAD of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bayelsa state primaries scheduled for November 16, Governor Seriake Dickson has clarified that the leadership of the party has not endorsed any aspirant.

A statement by the Special Adviser, Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, quoted the governor as urging Bayelsans to discountenance aspirants claiming to have his endorsement.

The governor said that he would commence intensified consultations with aspirants and critical stakeholders at the national and state levels of the PDP with the conclusion of the sale of the gubernatorial nomination form.

Dickson also promised to work closely with the party leadership to ensure the conduct of credible, free and fair primaries in Bayelsa.

According to him, while aspirants who have picked the party’s nomination have the right to pursue their ambition, the leadership of the party would watch and indeed monitor the build up to primaries.

He stressed that his earlier stance that there was no anointed aspirant in the forthcoming gubernatorial election had not changed.

He said, “Now that the collection of gubernatorial forms have ended, the leadership of the party in the state wishes to say that there is no anointed aspirant against the practice in those states where outgoing governors endorse one single aspirant.

“I decided to open the state for people in my government, my team and other members of the party who have interest to indicate their interest. I promise the state that there would be no imposition and so will it be.

