Bayelsa govt employs fresh 904 workers

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA— BAYELSA State government said it has formalised the employment of 904 casual staff in the various ministries, departments and agencies in the state.

This was in addition to the 1,000 workers, first class graduates from various disciplines, Ph.D and Master’s degrees holders from Ijaw-speaking communities across the country earlier injected into the state civil service and state-owned higher institutions of learning.
Making the disclosure during the ongoing screening exercise and placement of the new staff, Chairman of state civil service, Dr. Peter Singabele , said the reforms successfully uncovered discrepancies such as fake credentials, age falsification, fraud, grade level and step theft, among others, creating space for the employment of young and competent graduates into the civil service.

He said: “People think we are recruiting new staff to the civil service, it’s not a fresh appointment exercise, rather it is a formalisation of temporary appointment because most of those you see seated here, have been working in ministries, agencies as casual or temporary workers, maybe on a monthly pay of N10,000, some even less.”

