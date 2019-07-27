Baddyoosha gets another street dancing with single ‘Idan’ after ‘911’, features CDQ

By Ayo Onikoyi

Scion of street music, Baddyoosha, born Badmus Akeem O, has continued to strum the string of the street with back-to-back singles as he drops yet another single “Idan” meaning “Miracle” a week after release of the single “911” which has become an instant hit on various music platforms like iTunes, Boomplay, Appstore and Google Play.

While he featured Small Doctor and Qdot on “911”, it is CDQ that jumped on “Idan”. “Idan” is mixed and mastered by Superbrainbeats while “911” was done by Drumphase, with both being supported by the Dubai-based Oosha Empire company. Both singles are part of his soon-to-be released 7-track EP titled “STREET” set to berth on August 2, this year.

Much like “911” full of energy, mimes, street swag and language, “Idan” is a bit of an upgrade spruced with street flavour, message and melodious beat sure to make it favourite on any kind of playlist.

Over the years the head honcho behind Oosha Empire, Badmus Akeem O a.k.a Baddyoosha, has discovered many faceless talents and transformed them into a force to reckon with in the industry. Fondly referred to as ‘Daddy Street’, he’s been instrumental to the success of many popular street artistes ruling the scene.

He is a businessman, first and foremost, who owns an audio and visual equipment company in Dubai known as Oosha Empire Audio and Visual Equipment Company. He’s also an international promoter and a musician with over 10 singles to his credit. After his debut single ‘Esemi’ in 2014, he has gone to record hits like ‘Timbalowo, ‘Angeli, ‘Oga’, ‘Talon Shaye and many more. Next on his agenda is the EP “STREET”.

For someone who doesn’t see himself as a full-fledged musician Baddyoosha certainly got things going as fast as any train hot on its trail.

Vanguard