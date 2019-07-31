Averting Islamic proxy war in Nigeria

WE are at a very decisive cross-road with regard to the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, or the Shi’ites’ strident demands for the release of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

Since December 2015 when the Nigerian Army destroyed the home base of the cleric in Zaria and reportedly killed over 340 members of the sect, including El Zakzaky’s sons, the Shi’ites have staged series of peaceful and orderly protests in Kaduna and Abuja.

They extended their efforts to Lagos on July 12, 2019. During the protest the sect attacked the National Assembly, Abuja and a police officer was shot.

On Monday, July 22 the Shi’ites returned to Abuja streets. Exchange of gunshots left a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Usman Umar; a reporter with Channels Television, Precious Owolabi and two sect members dead. A Shi’ites source claimed 11 of their members died, while police confirmed the arrest of 54 suspects. There are also media reports that Shi’ites in India, Canada and the United Kingdom have joined the protests for the release of El-Zakzaky.

For nearly four years, the Shi’ites have conducted peaceful and orderly protests and followed the due legal processes to secure justice for their leader. Several courts have directed that El-Zakzaky be released to enable him receive proper medical attention. But the Federal Government has refused to budge.

With the mounting body count arising from every new outing by the sect, we may be approaching a tipping point reminiscent of the events leading to the ongoing 10-year Boko Haram insurgency that has cost the country over 30,000 lives and trillions of naira with no end in sight.

If the Shi’ites make the unfortunate decision of embracing a full-scale armed confrontation, that will be the fourth front of armed terror facing the country (added to the existing Boko Haram, bandits and armed herdsmen’s security threats). The fear is that Nigeria may fall into a proxy war between Saudi Arabia-backed Sunni and Iran-supported Shi’ite militants, the type of which is ravaging Yemen and Lebanon. Should that happen Nigeria may not survive it as the Nigerian Muslim population might be drawn into it.

There is no viable way the government or the sect can solve this problem through violence or strong arm tactics. The Federal Government must swallow its pride and lead the way by releasing E-Zakzaky and any detained leader of the sect granted bail by the courts.

The Shi’ites must also give an undertaking to return to the path of strict adherence to the laws of the country and peaceful cohabitation with other Nigerians.

We must not open the door for our foreign enemies to turn our country into a sectarian battlefield. Once it starts it never quite ends.

