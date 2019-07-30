Assembly sets up 16-man c’ttee to screen commissioner-nominees

By Monsur Olowoopejo
LAGOS—Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday, inaugurated a 16-man ad-hoc committee to screen nominees for commissioners and Special Advisers from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
Vanguard gathered that the Assembly decided to reduce time spent quizzing the nominees by the governor.
Speaker of the Assembly, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, who read the list of the ad-hoc committee members, appointed Mr. Rotimi Abiru, representing Somolu Constituency II, as chairman of the committee.
While stressing the need to fast-track processes of screening the nominees, the Speaker directed the ad-hoc committee to report back to the House within a week for consideration of their report.
Other members of the ad-hoc committee, according to the speaker were: Jimi Mohammed (Ikeja I), Yinka Ogundimu (Agege II), Abiodun Tobun (Epe I), Setonji David (Badagry II), Victor Akande (Ojo I) and Mosunmola Sangodara (Surulere II) among others.