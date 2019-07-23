Assembly crisis: Court stops Reps’ intervention, orders status quo in Bauchi

By Henry Umoru & Charles Agwam

A Federal High Court sitting in Bauchi, Bauchi State, has ordered the House of Representatives not to intervene in Bauchi State House of Assembly crisis.

In an interim order suit no: BA/298M/ 2019, Justice Mu’azu Abubakar ordered that all parties (15 applicants and 21 respondents) to the case, including the National Assembly, must maintain status quo pending the determination of the case.

The order reads: “Upon hearing the motion ex-parte dated July 19, 2019, affidavit in support as well as the written address brought pursuant sections 36 and 46 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and article 7 (1) (a) of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act, L.F.N 2004, Order 4 Rules 3 and 4 of the Fundamental Rights rules, 2009 and under the inherent jurisdiction of this honourable court praying for interim reliefs;

“And after listening to and considering the submissions made through the written address by Jibrin S. Jibrin, A. S Idris and U. K. Adam learned counsel for the applicants, that an order of interim be and is hereby made maintaining status quo ante belium between the parties in this suit as at Thursday, July 18 2019, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice/substantive application filed in this matter.”

The case has been adjourned till October 3 for hearing.

Resolve all internal crisis in APC, Lawan tells Oshiomhole, NWC

Meanwhile, Senate President, Hamad Lawan, yesterday, called on the National Working Committee, NWC, led by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to urgently put in place measures to nip in the bud, the lingering political crisis in All Progressives Congress, APC.

Lawan, who expressed his concerns over the internal crisis in the family of the ruling APC, said it was time the NWC resolved them for peace to return to the party.

Speaking, yesterday, in Abuja when he met with the 36 state chairmen of APC, Lawan stressed the need for APC to come up with “a better dispute mechanism” to quickly address conflicts of interest as they arose.

He said APC could not afford any cracks on its walls at this time when it needed to consolidate on its election victory across the country.

Reacting to comments on political office holders putting their personal interest above collective interest once they had been elected, the Senate president promised that the Senate under his watch, would curtail any selfish interest and never allow it to override collective interest.

Lawan, who noted that there would always be crisis where individual interests were allowed to supercede the overall interest of the people, said such situation would make it difficult to achieve peace.

While acknowledging the contribution of the state party chairmen to APC election victory at all levels, the Senate president promised that the upper chamber would work in a bipartisan manner and closely with the executive arm of government to assist President Muhammadu Buhari achieve his next level agenda.

Earlier in his remarks, Chairman, Forum of APC State Chairmen, Aliyu Dalori, from Borno State, pledged that all the State Working Committees would support president of the Senate.

He, however, asked him not to hesitate to come to them if there were issues with any APC senator.

But Lawan politely turned down the offer, saying he had great confidence and respect for the present crop of lawmakers in the Senate.

Vanguard