Assault: Adamawa PDP distances self from Abbo’s action

Adamawa State Chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has distanced itself from the action of the embattled senator representing Adamawa Northern senatorial district, Elisha Abbo, over his alleged assault on a nursing mother at a sex toy shop in Abuja, saying the law should take its natural course in the matter.

The party, however, called for caution in the case since the senator has publicly apologised for his misdeed.

At a briefing, today, in Yola, state chairman of the party, Shehu Tahir, informed that the call for caution became necessary to avoid the issue being politicised along political divide, saying: “We cannot fathom any acceptable reason for the action of Senator Elisha Ishaku Abbo and we, therefore, condemn and distance ourselves from this unruly behaviour .”

The state PDP noted that every human being had the propensity to err and only the divine could forgive.

“It is upon this premise that we call upon the lady, who was assaulted, and her immediate family to forgive the excesses of Senator Elisha Ishaku Abbo,” Tahir said.

PDP saluted the courage of Nigerians for standing up to condemn the act, adding: “Adamawa State chapter of the party is calling on all Nigerians to give him (senator) a second chance as it believes he will come off this present predicament stronger, dynamic and with the resolve that the incident will not repeat itself.

“It is in the public domain that the leadership of the Senate has since constituted a panel to investigate the circumstances of the incident. We, therefore, support in totality the action of the Senate. However, we wish to call on the Senate panel to allow magnanimity and temper justice with mercy.

