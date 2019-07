Appoint party member into NIDCOM board, Diaspora APC urges Buhari

By Olasunkanm,i Akoni

LAGOS—Leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in United Kingdom have called on President Muhammadu Buhari and Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to ensure that party members are the first to be considered for appointments into the board of the newly established Nigeria Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, United Kingdom, UK.

The group made the call at the weekend, in a statement, jointly signed by Dr Philip Idaewor, Chairman APC UK, as well as APC Committee of Diaspora and Mr. Lawal Ayoola, Chairman APC Scandinavia and Secretary, APC Committee of Diaspora.

The group maintained that neglecting party members in government in a multiparty democracy is bad politics that spells danger to the country’s democracy.

Ideawor and Ayoola, said the demand became necessary, following moves by members of the opposition parties, described as “technocrats” to get appointments in the board of NIDCOM.

According to the chairmen, “Over past two weeks, we have watched in utter amazement as our vibrant party members have had to voice their fears and opposition to the developing scenario where our party members works hard, spend their time and resources to get our party into government only to find that members of the opposition and so called technocrats who were either vehemently opposed to our party’s manifesto and vision, and/or simply were focused on pursuing their personal businesses suddenly become the darling of our party leaders in government.”

“Our position is clear, the Diaspora membership of the commission’s board should come from among our members who have campaigned hard to get this government into office because we believe in the vision and ideology of the party and President Buhari.

“We therefore call on our Party Chairman, comrade Adams Oshiomhole and President Muhammadu Buhari to impress on all our leaders in government to think of the future of our democracy, our party and country as it amounts to injustice to keep treating loyal and committed party members as non-essentials to our democratic development.