APC NWC adopts indirect primaries for Kogi Guber

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has adopted Indirect Primary method ahead of its governorship primary election for Kogi State.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu in a statement Friday night said the approval was given after a meeting of the NWC on Friday “where a formal request from the Kogi State executive and stakeholders in preference for the Indirect Primary was considered and deliberated on”.

Part of the statement reads; “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved Indirect Primaries to elect the Party’s candidate for the forthcoming Kogi Governorship election.

“Recall that the APC Constitution which was reemphasized by a decision of National Executive Committee (NEC) provides for three mode of primary election to elect Party candidates – Indirect, Direct Primaries and consensus – depending on the peculiarities of the state and preferences of the stakeholders in respective elections.

“Meanwhile, the Party’s timetable for the sales of forms and conduct of primaries will be announced in due course”, he said.

Meanwhile the APC has commended President Muhammadu Buhari on his reappointment of Mallam Abba Kyari and Mr. Boss Mustapha as his Chief of Staff and Secretary to the Government of the Federation respectively.

“These reappointments formally reiterate the determination of President Buhari to step up on the Next Level agenda. The ruling party noted with satisfaction the reaffirmation of the President’s confidence in the duo”, the party said.

APC said having worked with Mallam Kyari and Mr. Mustapha in the last few years, “we at the National Working Committee NWC of the party strongly believe that the President has made a well-informed decision. We are fully satisfied with their contributions so far and acknowledge that the duo fully understand the vision and direction of the APC-led administration.

“Our party is confident that the reappointed Chief of Staff and the SGF would justify the implicit confidence reposed in them by President Buhari and discharge their responsibilities for the overall good of Nigerians and our great country. We extend our congratulations to both Mallam Kyari and Mr. Mustapha”, the statement added.