APC fumes, as Gbajabiamila appoints APGA member as political aide

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka- THE appointment of a member of the opposition All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Anayo Nnebe as the special assistant on political matters (South East) by the speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, has triggered disquiet among members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, South-East.

Nnebe, who was a member of the eighth assembly of the House of Representatives on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, defected to APGA before the last general elections where he contested for the same position to represent Awka North and South federal constituency and lost to PDP candidate.

His appointment by the speaker had generated a lot of controversy in the South East, with the Anambra State secretary of APC, Mr. Chukwuma Agufugo describing it as a clear injustice to the party’s members and supporters in the zone, while the South East APC youths threatened to mobilize their members against the Speaker unless he reversed the appointment.

Agufugo on Wednesday said that the party was taken aback by the speaker’s action, adding that it gave the impression that APC did not have competent hands in the zone to merit such appointment.

According to him, it was disheartening for the speaker to empower a member of the opposition political party who worked hard to ensure the defeat of APC in Anambra State during the last general elections.

The South East APC Young Progressive Forum also condemned the appointment, regretting that APC leaders in the zone had continued to empower those he described as the enemies of APC against the majority of qualified men and women of the party..

Leader of the group, Comrade Pascal Otimkpu, in a statement in Awka, demanded the reversal of the appointment, otherwise, South East APC youths would declare the speaker a persona non-grata in the zone.

Vanguard