APC chieftain plans reconciliation for warring Ohaneze youths

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka- A CHIEFTAIN of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Anambra State, Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo said Monday that he has set machinery in motion to reconcile the warring factions of the youth wing of Ohaneze Ndigbo in all branches, insisting that Nigerian youths needed peace among themselves for the survival of the Igbo race.

Addressing the youths at their summit in Awka, Onunkwo urged them to see themselves as critical elements for the unity of the country, advising them to optimize their potentials towards contributing to national development.

While urging them to eschew internal rancour capable of smearing the image of the association, Onunkwo pledged to use his status as the grand patron of the body to galvanize youths in the South East to play the leading role in the development of Igbo nation.

He said: “Our agenda is to bring together all Ohanaeze youths, reconcile them and hold symposia on the importance of Ohanaeze youths in the development of the Igbo nation.

“What we are doing is for the good of our people and every son and daughter of Igbo land must join Ohanaeze youth wing so we can bridge the gap in the Igbo question.

“In Ohanaeze, we have people from different political shades and even non partisan people and our goal therefore is to insulate Ohanaeze from partisan politics while ensuring that our members participate actively in national politics.

“The challenge of the youths could be resolved through constructive engagements and I advise those destabilizing the organization with monetary inducement to desist from such acts.”

National leader of Ohanaeze youth wing, Chief Arthur Obiora, said the Awka summit was to appraise the contribution of the youths towards nation-building and recognize those that contributed to the progress of the body.

He described the Igbo youth as hardworking and industrious, adding that they needed fair environment to express their ingenuity.

The summit, which had the theme, ‘The Fate of Igbo Youths in the Present Nigeria’ attracted participants from Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Anambra, Enugu, Delta and Rivers states.

