Apapa Customs increase H1’19 revenue by 15% N203bn

Records N14.3bn exports

By Oko Ebuka

THE Apapa Area Command of Nigerian Customs Service, NCS, has collected a total of N203billion, in the first six months of 2019 against N176.7billion collected in the corresponding period of 2018, representing an increase of about 15 per cent.

In a statement signed by the Customs Area Comptroller, CAC, Mohammed Abba Kura, NCS said that the collection represents 54.5 percent of the Command’s annual revenue target.

Abba-Kura also disclosed that within the period under review, the Command made a total seizure of 29 containers of various items that contradicted import procedures, adding, “all the items breached the federal government fiscal policy measures for 2018/2019.”

Abba-Kura stated: “The command will facilitate speedily legitimate, compliant and all trade that have satisfied the necessary procedures concerning the transaction. All such consignments will get accelerated clearance out of the Customs system.

“The command will continue to build organise capacity building programmes for both officers and stakeholders operating within the command to acquaint them with modern trends, government fiscal policies as well as Nigerian Customs Information System, NICIS II, operative systems.”

The Command, according to him, also recorded a total of 95,229.15 metric tons of export goods with Free On Board, FOB, valued at N14.3 billion, of which most were minerals and agricultural products.

He added that the seized items with Duty Paid Value, DPV, of N418 million, includes, tramadol, tomato paste, vegetable oil, fashion footwear, among others.