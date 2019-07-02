Anglican Communion to Buhari: Implement 2014 Nat’l Confab reports, recommendations

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi—The Church of Nigeria, Diocese of Ogbaru Diocese, Anglican Communion, has called on the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government of President Muhammadu Buhari to implement, without further delay, the reports and recommendations of the 2014 National Conference.

The Church of Nigeria also called on the Federal Government to consider the interest of the country and allow restructuring to take place in Nigeria to address some critical and fundamental issues that are threatening the country’s corporate existence.

Speaking to newsmen through the Bishop, Diocese of Ogbaru, Rt. Rev. Prosper Amah, the church said: “Many Nigerian states and communities’ problems will be solved if the Federal Government allows restructuring and take a bold step and political will to implement the 2014 National Conference reports and recommendations.

“Restructuring in Nigeria will address the fundamental issues that are capable of taking the country to the next level the APC-led Federal Government is yearning for.

“Restructuring will address the issue of the new constitution, because what we are currently operating with is Military Edict by the military government in the name of constitution.

“Many people like me have been wondering the thing that is delaying the implementation of the reports and recommendations of the 2014 National Conference and why restructuring in Nigeria is unsettling some people, particularly the leaders in the present administration.

“These two issues, implementation or the reports and recommendations of the 2014 National Conference and restructuring of Nigeria are the solutions to our present predicament in Nigeria and delaying them is toying with and delaying the future of the country.

“We should not allow or use politics to silence the honest deliberations, where we told ourselves the uncomfortable truth that would have brought Nigeria out of its numerous problems.Military dictators’ constitution should not guide a democratic government. What we have as constitution is Military Edict. You cannot call it our constitution.

“This is one of the errors we are operating with today. So, we need the people’s constitution and it can only be possible through restructuring.”