Anchor University students develop library solution app

By Juliet Umeh

In a bid to find solution to library issues faced by the students of a private university owned by the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Anchor University, the students of the institution mentored by a US-based Information Technology Training Organisation, New Horizons, have developed a high-end customized application, Library Management Solution to solve the challenges.

The App, developed by a team of three 300 level students, Odufote Israel, Nwakaibe David, and Ochoyi Joshua is to manage issues such as books inventory management, e-labelling and identification, registration, onsite and off-site borrowing and returning of books, e-tracking systems, among other contemporary functions.

The students said they were able to develop the app after receiving scholarships from New Horizons.

While presenting the solution before the managements of both institutions recently, one of the team members, Joshua said: “Some of the major problems we usually have with our library were issues of books identification, registration, and some others but with this app, students can do their registration online with any internet accessible device,” he said.

Commenting on the development, Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Afolayan Olasehinde, said the students’ achievement falls in line with the school’s strategic vision drives.

Olasehinde said: “As we came on board barely two and half years ago, our emphasis has been on training that goes along with a 21st century drive. This is exactly what we want to see in this university.

“Last year, New Horizons gave an award to three of our best Computer Science students and the awards were converted to training and today, they are doing us proud.

Our desire is that before students graduate, they will have what it takes to compete in the labour market.

Also, New Horizons Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Bolaji Olaoye, said the solution development was just a tip of the iceberg out of what the students have been empowered to do. He said there is a need for collaboration between industry and academia so that the society and humanity can be impacted better, noting that the current digital age is so demanding in terms of huge cost in dollars and rapid rate of technological obsolescence, that a single institution cannot actually do it all alone.

Olaoye said at the macro level, these sets of technologically empowered students are what Nigeria needs to get out of its sagging oil-dependent economy and join the league of reigning digital economies like Singapore, Malaysia, China and others.

Olaoye said that the vision being driven by his industry in the 80 countries and 370 Centers where it currently operates, with particular reference to the operations of the Nigerian branch in tertiary educational terrain, has been to ensure that the products of Nigerian universities graduate with the required skills set so that they can be market ready.

He said: “If you look at our company’s CSR policy and even our over 90 percent discounted rate operations in partner academic institutions, you will see that we are also giving weighty value back to the academic institutions in the bid to empower our youths rightly, everything is not all about profit making”. Olaoye further said that on a global scale and the need for Nigeria to position for competitiveness, the latest fourth industrial revolution is about transformational technology economy and it is driven by Internet of Things, IoT, AI, Big Data, Data Analysis among others. He said the only way out is to ensure that we provide the avenues for our youths to acquire all these skill sets through strategic collaborations.

Vanguard