Anambra indigenes decry regular transfer of CPs

By Tolulope Oke

The Association Concerned Indigenes of Anambra State, ACIA, has called on the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Aliyu, to review what it described as the frequent redeployment of the Commissioners of Police posted to the state.

The group in a statement by Messers Joseph Ndukauba and Chike Obodoeze, Chairman and Secretary respectively, cautioned that the frequent transfer of Commissioners of Police in the state may lead to instability.

They observed that between July 8, 2017, and July 5, 2019, three Commissioners of Police had been posted to the state.

Those posted so far include Mr. Garba Umar, Dandaura Mustapha, and Abah John, who just assumed duty.

The group asserted that the policy guidelines issued by the Police Service Commission, a copy of which is in their possession stipulated in subsection v that the person appointed in to office as Commission of Police of a state shall serve for a period not less than two years except for reason.