AMCON’s biggest debtors

ABUJA – THE Federal Government has set up a new task force for the recovery of over N5 Trillion being outstanding debts owed the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

The new task force has been mandated to do everything possible to ensure that the job is done without fail.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, dropped the hint during a meeting with board members and management of AMCON and selected heads of government agencies, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday evening.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande in Abuja on Tuesday said that the agencies involved include the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and also the Permanent Secretaries of the Justice and Transport Ministries.

The statement noted that a special task force/committee comprising of the Heads of AMCON, the EFCC, NFIU, the ICPC and the Ministry of Justice, will be working to develop and implement new strategies that will ensure that the determination of the Federal Government to recover the money was speedily achieved.

Osinbajo said all the relevant agencies have to re-strategize to achieve the desired results.

According to him, “The key is collaboration. We need a small team comprising these agencies to look at the next steps that we need to take, especially the criminal aspect, forfeiture, and all of that. ”

He said the task force should look at the top 20 AMCON defaulters closely and develop a plan of action that brings results.

It will be recalled that the Vice President had previously in May met with AMCON management to discuss how to resolve the issue.

According to the AMCON Chairman, Mr. Muiz Banire, almost 67 per cent of the outstanding N5 trillion debt was owed by just 20 individuals/entities.

Banire noted that the agency had been “trying its best in its attempt to recover this through the civil judicial process, but had encountered several challenges.”

Also present at the meeting were the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu; Chairman, ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye; Director/Chief Executive, NFIU, Mr. Modibbo Tukur; Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Sabiu Zakari; and other senior government officials.

The biggest debtors

S/N Obligor Name Main Promoter(s) Current Exposure 1 Capital Oil & Gas Industries Limited Ifeanyi Ubah 115,952,152,265.92 2 NICON Investments Limited Jimoh Ibrahim 59,544,633,980.31 3 Bi-Courtney Limited (MMA2) Wale Babalakin (SAN) 40,798,422,374.02 4 Josepdam & Sons Limited Late Mrs. Josephine Damilola KuteyiSaheed KuteyiGaniyu Kuteyi 39,056,674,951.55 5 Tinapa Business Resort Cross River State Government 36,006,319,844.68 6 Home Trust Savings Chukwukadibia AjaegbuFunmu Ademosun 30,626,243,344.71 7 Geometric Power Limited Prof. Barth NnajiNnaji AgathaObibuaru Eluma Anike Paul Nwobodo Benjamin Chukwuemeka Dozie Chijioke Akpe Austine Nnaji Okechukwu UBA Trustees Limited Kunoch Limited Diamond Capital & Financial Market Limited 29,844,500,896.77 8 Roygate Properties Limited Wale Babalakin (SAN)Agumadu JohnAlarape Olabode Okhaleke Ndudi 28,137,176,532.32 9 Shell Development Petroleum Company – West Multipurpose Co-operative Society Limited (SPDC) Shell Staff, represented by Ikponmwosa Ogiemuda 26,474,541,188.17 10 Anyiam Osigwe Limited Anyiam-Osigwe Dorothy Chinyere 20,523,322,350.29 11 Platinum Capital Obire RichardFrancis Atuche 20,378,820,507.19 12 Flotsome Investment Limited Oboden IbruTejiro Ibru 20,218,703,550.96 13 Lonestar Drilling Late Chief IdisiMargaret Idisi 20,207,979,803.22 14 Petrologistics Limited Ugoji Egbujo 19,576,962,565.35 15 Lorna Global Resources H.E. Chimaroke Nnamami 18,919,109,352.85 16 Hosanna Properties Limited Anionye ChikaObi Ike C. 18,059,895,396.27 17 Minaj Holdings Limited Ajegbo Mike NnayeluchudihuLuke Chidi ChudihuiloguMiller Gregrey Ethridge Kyle Attueyi Joe Oladele Afolabi Okpere Kisito Kokoricha Paul 17,306,900,257.66 18 Afrijet Airlines Limited Inoelle Willam BarryCarr Collin 13,122,022,439.57 19 Petroleum Brokers Limited Wilcox Awopuolagha 13,076,314,937.26 20 Hotel De Island; Kasmal Properties; Island Autos & Nacoil Kashamu Prince Buruji 13,015,595,907.67