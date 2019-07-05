By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief & Dirisu Yakubu

Erstwhile Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NNDC, Timi Alaibe, has entered the governorship race of Bayelsa State.

Alaibe who picked his Expression of Interest and Nomination Form at the headquarters of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Abuja, yesterday, promised to develop the Blue Ocean Economy in his state, in addition to continuing the development strides of incumbent Governor Seriake Dickson, if elected.

He told journalists that he would vigorously pursue the development of a deep sea port in Bayelsa and turn the coast line into a tourist attraction.

Alaibe, also a former Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs and Chairman of Presidential Amnesty Programme, urged party members and supporters in the state to rally round him with a view to realising his ambition.

He said: “We are clear as to what we want to do in terms of our objectives. As a PDP state, we want to retain Bayelsa State. As such we are going to consolidate on the good, great work that our governor, Dickson, has done so far in Bayelsa State. We will improve them. He has done well especially in infrastructure development, health, education and we need a leader with that level of appreciation of project implementation, project management at top most level to be able to take up from where he would have stopped.

“We are going to consolidate on his achievements, especially his work in areas of critical infrastructure, education, health and other projects.”

Alaibe added that he would use his wealth of experience in peace building, local, national and international networks to ensure a peaceful Bayelsa that will attract investments from both Nigerian and foreign investors.

According to him, “You know I have the capacity. You know me as a peace advocate. I am peace builder; I have network and that network I will use to bring to bear to support my state, both local, state, national and international network, both in public and private and at the appropriate time we will be dealing with multilateral organisations, given my background and you know that I have goodwill, my reputation and connection to achieve that.

“So those are the things I want to bring to the table to help my state grow and build on the good work that had been done and sustain the legacy of this governor and also ensure we try to unite our people under the umbrella.

“We will espouse our belief of using government as a social investment platform in the implementation of social infrastructural projects in security, health and environment. But more importantly, we will espouse our interest in using government as an enabler for the maintenance of a peaceful and conducive environment to attract private sector capital, experience and strategy in implementing accelerated economic development.”

He didn’t, however, explain why all he has promised to do are still problems, given several years of NDDC and his tenure at the commission.