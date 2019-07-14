Alaafin storms Erinmo for Oba Arowotawaya II

By Chris Onuoha

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III is among eminent personalities expected at Erinmo-Ijesha land, Osun State for the 5th anniversary of the Arowotawaya II, Oba Michael Odunayo Ajayi, the Elerinmo of Erinmo Kingdom.

According to a statement Ajayi who recently paid a courtesy call to Alaafin’s palace, would attend the anniversary on August 10.

The statement said the Alaafin’s visit would solidify the monarch’s friendship with Elerinmo, saying that it will be of great cultural importance to the people of Erinmo.

Disclosing the highlights of the anniversary, Ajayi saperately told Sunday Vanguard, “As I celebrate my 5th year on the throne, my focus is the tension in the land.

“There will also be the launching of Arowotawaya foundation, award of scholarship to Erinmo indigenes, empowerment for the less privileged and senior citizens in the community.”