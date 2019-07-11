Breaking News
Translate

Akpeyi will prove critics wrong, says Ndidi

On 2:29 pmIn News, Sportsby

Super Eagles keeper, Dan Akpeyi has come under critcism for his jangling nerves while in action, but midfielder Wilfred Ndidi said Akpeyi was doing his best for the team.

Akpeyi, AFCON
Akpeyi

He has not been too impressive at the tournament particularly in the game against Cameroon, where he conceded two quick goals.

“I know Akpeyi. I know he can prove those critics wrong,” Ndidi told Soccer Laduma

“But it is not just about him, it is about the team. So I think he’s done well for the team.

“He has been doing it so far at the Afcon and I think he will do it again.”

Akepyi has manned the goal for Nigeria in all but one of their matches at the ongoing AFCON.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.