Super Eagles keeper, Dan Akpeyi has come under critcism for his jangling nerves while in action, but midfielder Wilfred Ndidi said Akpeyi was doing his best for the team.

He has not been too impressive at the tournament particularly in the game against Cameroon, where he conceded two quick goals.

“I know Akpeyi. I know he can prove those critics wrong,” Ndidi told Soccer Laduma

“But it is not just about him, it is about the team. So I think he’s done well for the team.

“He has been doing it so far at the Afcon and I think he will do it again.”

Akepyi has manned the goal for Nigeria in all but one of their matches at the ongoing AFCON.