Akpeyi looking forward to new season with Kaizer Chiefs

Daniel Akpeyi says he can’t wait for the new season to begin with Kaizer Chiefs.

Akpeyi returned to South Africa last Wednesday ahead of the new season after helping the Super Eagles to a third place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations.

He was in goal in all but two matches for the three time African Champions.

The Kaizer Chiefs shot stopper flaunted his medals on Instagram few days ago with the caption “Grace, grace, grace in all categories.”

He also expressed his happiness as regards the incoming season which kicks off next month.

“Battle armour, Fearless soldiers, Will to win, 2019/2020 is for Brilliance. #Amakhosi4Life”

Akpeyi said, “I hope for a better season, the setting and arrangements there means we can’t have a GK going for so many games at a stretch, but then, I hope I will be able to help the team as I have always done this time around.”

Kaizer Chiefs will begin their season with a game against Highlands Park on August 4, 2019.