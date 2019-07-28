After detention in hospital, ‘triplets need help’

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

THE management of the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, Ondo State detained a woman, Folashade Omole, and her newly born triplets over the inability of her husband to settle N110, 000 hospital bills.

Father of the triplets, a bricklayer, Abiodun Omole, said “the triplets were delivered by Caesarean Section at the hospital on May 27, 2019”.

The detained mother of the babies, according to him, is unemployed.

In a save our soul message to Nigerians, the parents appealed for financial assistance.

Omole said, “Mother and babies have since been discharged, but they have remained in the Neonatal Ward of the hospital because we are yet to settle the outstanding bill of N110, 000”

One of the Omole family members, echoing the appeal, said, “We ask members of the public to please put smiles on the face of this couple by helping out with the said sum or in any other way they wish to be a blessing to this family.

“The help we need is beyond the settlement of the hospital bill as the babies will still require care after discharge from hospital.

“All donations should be paid into the account of the triplets’ mother:

Acct name: Omole Folashade Blessing, Account number: 5280010009, Bank: Ecobank.

“Persons who wish to get across to the couple directly can reach the triplets’ mother on her cell phone number +2347057571140, or the father

+2349066476162″.”

Meanwhile, Ondo State lnformation Commissioner, Donald Ojogo, has paid the N110, 000 hospital bill of the nursing mother and her triplets.

Ojogo paid the bill at Ecobank Alabaka branch, Akure, the state capital.

The gesture of the commissioner attracted commendation from across the state.