Esperance Nda Kora, Assistant Secretary-General of Cycling Federation of Burundi (CFB), on Wednesday in Abuja said his target was to secure a gold medal in the upcoming Africa Cup Track Cycling.

NdA Kora told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that though he came with two athletes who are training hard to make their country proud.

He said they arrived on Saturday to have enough chance to train on the Velodrome because they don’t have the facility in Burundi.

“I came with two athletes a male and a female and they have been training with other athletes.

” They are learning the technique of track cycling because they are not used to this type of cycling.

“They have improved in their training, the boy is coping and learning faster than the girl.

” We don’t have the facilities for track cycling in my country, so we decided to come earlier to train before the commencement of the tournament on Friday.”

He said that he had participated in the referees’ course organised by the Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN).

“I will receive a certificate in commissar course as a participant, which is a plus and a new development for our federation.

“We want to pick a medal to make our country proud, it is possible for us to win a gold medal.

” I will advise my athletes to be focused, and with seriousness, we can achieve our goal, ” he said.

The coach thanked the Nigeria Federation for given them the opportunity to participate in the championship.

READ ALSO:

Also, the President of the Cycling Federation of Burkina Faso, Fosnemegre Sawadogo, said the commissar course is a new development in cycling in his country.

He also said his athletes were only conversant with road cycling, adding that the training will open a new phase to the sport in his country.

“As the President of the federation in my country, this is my first time participating in the commissar course in Track cycling.

“We have commissars in my country, but they are specifically for road cycling, the lecture was interesting, even though it was in English.

“Whenever I’m lost, I will do my translation in French so that I will be at the same level as my course mates.

“I was able to understand everything which will help me to impart the knowledge back in Burkina.

” We came with two cyclists, a male and a female; and having participated in the training courses, I can now say that I have a good knowledge of the sport.”

Sawadogo added, “We came with well-experienced athletes, the lady won a bronze medal in the U-23 Africa championship in Ethiopia in March this year.

“So we are here to win a medal at the end of the championship.”

NAN reports that the commissar course for referees began Monday and ended on Wednesday.

The Africa Track Cycling Championship, also known as the Africa Cup, will hold from July 26 to July 28 at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja. (NAN)

VANGUARD