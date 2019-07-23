By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS—THE pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, yesterday, berated a Second Republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed, for describing leaders of the group as noisemakers.

Mohammed, in an interview with a national newspaper (not Vanguard), had accused some leaders of Afenifere of making provocative statements.

He said the Yoruba leaders learned no lesson from the Biafran war, describing them as “noisemakers” who will be the first to flee if war breaks out.

But Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, described Mohammed’s remarks as unfortunate, saying “Dr. Junaid Mohammed is the greatest noise maker from Arewa land.”

Odumakin said: “What is so pathetic is that his house is not rhythmic. He shouts here today and blows there tomorrow. He makes all manners of reckless comments against other groups without restrains.

“It is unfortunate that a brilliant person like him is devoting his intellect to negative causes most of the times.”