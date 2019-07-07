AFCON – A Sports Analyst, Deji Okeowo, has advised the Super Eagles’ Coach, Gernot Rohr and the technical crew to work on the team’s defence in order to avoid an early exit from the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Okeowo gave the advice while speaking on Sunday in Ota, Ogun.

The sports analyst was reacting to the Super Eagles’ 3-2 AFCON win over the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on Saturday.

He commended the fighting spirit of the Super Eagles which helped the team to come from behind to record the 3-2 victory against Cameroon.

Okeowo, who described the two goals scored by the Cameroonian team as defensive errors from the Super Eagles, said this should be rectified before the next match.

“The Super Eagles’ technical crew urgently needs to work on the defence by building a strong one that will be difficult to break.

“The only way the Super Eagles can go far in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON )is to rearrange its defence and play an attacking football that will put pressure on the opponents,” he said.

NAN reports that the Super Eagles will be meeting South Africa in a quarter final match on Wednesday.