Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals fixtures in Egypt Sunday (both kick-off times GMT):
At 30 June Stadium, Cairo
Senegal v Tunisia (1600)
At Cairo International Stadium
Algeria v Nigeria (1900)
Africa’s richest businessman, @AlikoDangote promises the @NGSuperEagles $50k for every goal they score in the #AFCON2019 semi-final. @realFemiOtedola will pay $25k per goal. Hear @thenff President @PinnickAmaju, speaking at @MeridienCairo on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/hc0W2rv4P5
— Osasu Obayiuwana (@osasuo) July 11, 2019