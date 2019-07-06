Breaking News
AFCON: Buhari congratulates Super Eagles over victory against Cameron

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria for making progress in the African Cup of Nations Egypt 2019, after a delightful win over Cameroonian football team.

President Buhari in a three paragraph statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina said he “recognises the hardwork, team spirit and sportsmanship the boys have exhibited in the tournament, which are good signs for a team destined to excel.”

He said with yet more hurdles to scale before lifting the diadem, the team and their handlers should remain focused and determined, assuring them of the fervent prayers and support of all Nigerians.

