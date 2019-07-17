Breaking News
Adepoju to Eagles: We need to create more chances

Ahead of today’s Africa Cup of Nations third/fourth-place playoff, former Nigeria international Mutiu Adepoju has advised the side to create more goal-scoring opportunities against Tunisia.

Nigeria’s forward Alex Iwobi (C) celebrates his goal with teammates during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Round of 16 football match between Nigeria and Cameroon at the Alexandria Stadium in the Egyptian city on July 6, 2019. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

Gernot Rohr’s men have scored eight goals so far in Egypt but Adepoju wants them to play a more attacking brand of football against Alain Giresse’s side.

The three-time African champions struggled to create scoring chances against Algeria in their semi-final outing on Sunday, with Odion Ighalo scoring their only goal from the penalty spot.

“For the team’s ability to bounce back from Algeria’s loss will depend on the capacity of the psychologists in the team, it’s a big blow,” Adepoju told Goal.

“They need to summon courage and forget what has happened. It is another game that will give us the opportunity to win the bronze medal. They should play well and play compact.

“They need to have more dominance and take their chances. They should try to create more chances and score goals. It is how to create the goals and how to get the ball in the opponent’s area and perform better than the opponents.

“We should have a way of creating chances, working our way through the opposition’s defence but we don’t have goal-scoring problems.”

Nigeria are unbeaten in their previous four outings against the Carthage Eagles at Afcon, and they will look to stretch their six-game unbeaten streak in third place playoffs of the continental tournament.

