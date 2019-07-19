Adepoju pays retiring Mikel tribute

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju has described John Obi Mikel as one of the country’s most outstanding players after the national team captain call it quits from international football.

Mikel announced yesterday in Egypt, same place he played his first Africa Cup of Nations tournament, that he was retiring from international football.

“I want to congratulate and commend him for what he has done for the country,” Adepoju told Goal.

“Sometimes when you feel you have done your best and feel it is the right time for you to leave, then you have to leave. Nobody stays in a place forever.

“Overall he has done very well. He has represented the country very well. I wish him all the best.”

Adepoju is confident the present Super Eagles have enough young players who can take over from the midfielder, with the likes of Alex Iwobi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Semi Ajayi in position to fill the void.

“I believe we have younger players who can take over from Mikel and continue the good work,” he added.

“Many of them have experiences after playing in the World Cup and coming third in the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

“Experiences are not born with, we gain experiences from the job, so I feel we have players who can continue from where he stopped.”