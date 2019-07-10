ACAN pledges professional training for architecture graduates

By Faith Udoh

THE Association of Consulting Architects Nigeria has vowed to assist students who are studying architecture in tertiary institutions transit into professionals.

Honorary Secretary,ACAN , Mrs Ekaete Bassey Fujah who spoke during a delegation visit to CDK said: “Students of architecture in tertiary institutions would be help by the Nigerian Institute of Architect.’’

According to her, the Nigerian Institute of Architect’s job is to help students of architecture transit into the profession when they graduated.

Bassey who reiterated the NIA commitment to mentor graduates, disclosed that seminars and workshops would be made available to facilitate the grooming process.

The professional body also, after going through the CDK facilities and products lauded the architectural standard and quality production of CDK, adding that it was next to none in the country.

She said: ‘’All of us are very happy with what we have seen here today. Truly the tiles and sanitary fixture that we have seen were actually made here in Nigeria from the scratch. ‘’They are not like parts brought in here and are assembled and that’s important to us because as architects we are designers, we like to have the ability to change things, to do things differently, to make things fit into different kind of spaces that we are presented with.’’

Also speaking, the Managing Director, CDK Integrated Industry Nigeria, Bernard Longe said: ‘’The architect profession is what we call the major influencer in our industries and it is very necessary to bring an awareness of the company and our product to it.’’

According to him, CDK set out from day one for quality because it wanted to prevent people from importing tiles into the country.

‘’So we set out to produce tiles of comparable quality to those who normally import from Spain or Italy,’’ Longe said.