Abia Assembly’s intervention over border clashes: NEMA visits warring community

Following the intervention of the Abia State House of Assembly, the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has visited Isu clan in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State, which has been enmeshed in border crises with the people of Utuma in neighbouring Cross River State leaving many in need of relief materials from the Agency.

Following the skirmish that took place in Isu clan over border disputes, the Abia State House of Assembly, led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji, MNSE, has appealed to the Emergency Management Agencies, both at the federal and State levels, to assist the people of the clan.

The appeal followed a motion moved by Hon. Mike Ukoha, the lawmaker representing Arochukwu Constituency at one of the House’s plenary sessions earlier in the month.

The Speaker also urged the National Boundary Commission to quickly go to the disputed area for proper delineation of the borders to forestall further skirmishes.

Following the intervention by the Abia State House of Assembly, NEMA Coordinator in charge of Abia/Imo Operations, Owerri Zonal Office, Mr. Evans Ignatius, led other officials of the Agency and those of other relevant agencies to Isu community and promised that the federal government would provide relief materials to them to ameliorate their sufferings. Mr. Ignatius also called on the National Boundary Commission to delineate the boundary between the warring communities to avoid further bloodletting.

Also, the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency, Mr. Sunday Jackson, said the number of lives lost in the crisis has made it become what he described as “humanitarian emergency.

Vanguard