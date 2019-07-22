AAC: TIB leadership reacts to Justice Ekwo’s ruling

The leadership of Take It Back (TIB), parent body and founder, of the Africa Action Congress (AAC) party, after an emergency meeting held over the weekend, has vehemently condemned the role of the Nigerian Judiciary in perpetrating fraud and assault against the party.

Representing members of the leadership, Ugo Ubili, Director Diaspora Directorate, noted that the party is the only visionary and innovative party that is capable of rescuing Nigeria out of her problems, adding that the party is devoid of primordial fault lines of the old parties.

ALSO READ:

“The judgment delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Abuja Federal High Court is a charade and travesty of justice. It is to destabilize a party that is growing to challenge the status quo in Nigeria.

“Can Nigerians believe that Justice Ekwo after delivering judgment, lacking in merit with grounds unknown to law and evidence, refused to produce his own judgment for appeal, not until Sahara Reporters did a story on the subject matter.

“Mr. Ezenwa Leonard and his cohorts are running an imaginary AAC party, we assured them that they can only hide under the court of Justice Ekwo, not in the court of public opinion,” he said.

According to Ubili, the party’s leadership has instructed all other organs of the TIB movement and the AAC party not to be distracted by this development but to remain focused and resolute.

“Mr Leonard and his co-travelers are hereby declared persona non-grata around TIB and AAC facilities worldwide. The leadership of Mr Omoyele Sowore and that of Dr Fabiyi is not in doubt. We know them both and want them both.

“Our leaders have decided to take this injustice to the higher court of the land and will ensure justice prevails,” he said.

Vanguard