A-Ibom govt tasks ministry with publications harmonisation

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—IN a bid to ensure proper management of information in the state, the Akwa Ibom Government has approved the harmonization of all publications of government activities, through the Ministry of Information.

According to a statement yesterday in Uyo, this was one of the key decisions taken, during the second term inaugural State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Udom Emmanuel, at the Council Chamber, Government House, Uyo.

Briefing newsmen shortly after the meeting, the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mr. Charles Udoh, explained that the decision was aimed at ensuring coordination of all publications.

He said, “By this approval, all Ministries, Departments and Agencies, have been mandated to discontinue the publication of journals and magazines and by that, all materials and information should be channeled to Ministry of Information for proper coordination.”

Udoh explained that in line with the administration’s focus on industrialization and following the resuscitation of the hitherto moribund state- owned paint industry, Peacock Paints, renamed, Ibom Paints Ltd, the state government has moved to increase patronage of the paints, directing all contractors handling paints-related projects in the state to make use of the product.

“This has become the regulation of the state government and is binding on all contractors that even when contracts are to be signed, those contracts must indicate that the paints are going to be used, the paints must be Ibom Paints.”

“The Executive Council meeting also approved the commencement of immediate renovation of Ibom Hotels and Resort. The initiative is to give a face- lift to the edifice while boosting tourism and revenue generation to the state.

“The renovation is going to be carried out in phases and the Commissioner of Culture and Tourism, Oman Esin, and has been mandated to put out a strategic plan for the refurbishing of the project,” he said.

Udoh explained that the immediate dissolution of the Local Government Service Commission Board, followed the report of the committee set up by the state government to review some irregularities in the activities of the Board.

Vanguard