78 died in Nepal over floods, landslides

By Monday, the number of deaths had risen to 65 with 30 missing in the natural disaster.
As many as 32 people are still missing, but the authorities have managed to rescue more than 3,300 people from 31 districts affected by floods, according to the ANI news agency.
Heavy rains are expected to continue for at least another two days.
Police spokesman Ramesh Thapa confirmed that more than 10,000 families have been displaced in the disaster.
In remote north western Dolpa district on Sunday, landslides buried nine people, he said.
The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology on Saturday warned that water levels of several rivers in south-eastern Nepal had reached dangerous levels.
The weather forecasting division had warned of continuous rains and strong winds in several parts of the country over the weekend.
SMS alerts had been sent to people living in the areas, the department said
The monsoon in Nepal, which lasts from July to September, triggers disastrous landslides and flooding every year, killing hundreds of people.