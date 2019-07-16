78 died in Nepal over floods, landslides

The number of people killed in floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains in Nepal has increased to 78, while 40 people have been injured, the media reported on Tuesday.

Citing the Interior Ministry of Nepal, media reports had on Saturday indicated that 17 people had been killed and 7 others injured.

Later in the day the death toll rose to 27 with 11 people injured and 15 others injured.

The death toll then rose on Sunday to record 43 deaths with 24 missing persons.

By Monday, the number of deaths had risen to 65 with 30 missing in the natural disaster. As many as 32 people are still missing, but the authorities have managed to rescue more than 3,300 people from 31 districts affected by floods, according to the ANI news agency. Heavy rains are expected to continue for at least another two days.

Torrential monsoon rains have hit 30 of the country’s 77 districts in July, including the capital Kathmandu.

Police spokesman Ramesh Thapa confirmed that more than 10,000 families have been displaced in the disaster. In remote north western Dolpa district on Sunday, landslides buried nine people, he said.

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology on Saturday warned that water levels of several rivers in south-eastern Nepal had reached dangerous levels.

The weather forecasting division had warned of continuous rains and strong winds in several parts of the country over the weekend.

SMS alerts had been sent to people living in the areas, the department said

The monsoon in Nepal, which lasts from July to September, triggers disastrous landslides and flooding every year, killing hundreds of people.