7 cows die, 4 passengers injured as bus crashes into herd in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—Four passengers, yesterday, reportedly sustained severe injuries, when a commercial bus they were in rammed into a herd of cattle.

Seven cows were reportedly killed when the Mazda bus crashed into the herds and somersaulted into a ditch, leaving four of the occupants with various degrees of injuries.

The auto crash occurred at a steep portion of Efon Alaaye-Esa Oke Highway, close to the border between Ekiti and Osun states.

Eyewitness told journalists in Ado-Ekiti that seven cows were killed in the process and that loss of human lives could have been recorded but for swift intervention of Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, operatives.

The source explained that the bus was on a high speed and was negotiating a bend very close to Itawure Junction in Efon Alaaye, when it suddenly ran into the herd of cattle numbering over 1,000.

He said the driver of the bus lost control, rammed into the cattle, swerved off the road and plunged into a ditch.

The source said: “Death could have been recorded, but the FRSC men from Ita Ore in Efon Alaaye Ekiti quickly came to the rescue. They evacuated the four persons that were wounded and took them to the hospital for treatment.”

The FRSC Public Relations Officer in Ekiti, Mr. Mohammed Olowo, confirmed the story.

Olowo said only one person was wounded contrary to the eyewitness account, which claimed four.

Olowo said: “It was even a surprise to many that nobody died owing to the severity of the accident. But seven cows died during the collision.”

Vanguard