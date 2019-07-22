66 communities in FCT still killing twins, albinos, others —Missionary

By Omeiza Ajayi & Emma Elebeke

ABUJA—No fewer than 66 communities in the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Abuja are still steeped in a traditional belief, which entails killing of infants of multiple births, deformity or albinism as a way to avert possible calamities on such communities, Vanguard has learned.

Missionary and Founder of Vine Heritage Home, Kiyi in Kuje Area Council of the territory, Pastor Steven Olusola, disclosed this, weekend, when a women-focused Non-Governmental Organisation, NGO, Soroptimist International Asokoro, visited the home with gifts.

He said: “At present, 66 communities in the FCT still believe in such practices and they are spread across Kuje, Kwali, Bwari and Gwagwalada Area Councils. Many people are often shocked to hear this but this could also be happening in some other parts of the country, and it is left for missionaries in those areas to uncover such.

“When the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, first heard this, they were also shocked and had to set up a panel to investigate it. They selected 25 communities and at the end they came up with a report, ‘Infanticide’.

‘’Thereafter, another committee was set up and led by the National Orientation Agency, NOA, which helped to sensitise the people.”

President of the Soroptimist International, Asokoro, Dr Victoria Pillah, called on government and other stakeholders to assist the Home cater for the well-being of the children.

Delivering several food and sanitary items to the Home, Dr Pillah said: “We have found the need to support this special foundation that caters for abandoned children giving them the same opportunity to live life maximally,” urging the Home not to be unfazed by the several challenges afflicting them daily.

On her part, Head of Publicity of the Soroptimists, Phil Abiamuwe, said it had become necessary to support the children to grow and tell their own stories in order to stop the trend.