44 yrs after UNIJOS move admin block to permanent site

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

AFTER 44 years of its establishment, the University of Jos has moved its administrative block from its temporary site at Bauchi Road, to the permanent site at Naraguta community of Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The contract for the five-storey building which houses the Senate Chamber and many other offices was awarded over 10 years ago but completed, commissioned and handed over to the University authorities on Monday.

The 400 capacity Senate chamber is equipped with modern facilities and has a 1000 KVA power generating set to provide independent energy to the building. At the commissioning, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Sebastian Maimako, appreciated all staff who contributed to the success story of the building and called for caution in the use of the facilities.

The Director Physical Facilities of the University, Architect Halima Auta, in an address said the contract was awarded in conjunction with the federal government due to its gigantic nature and the building was constructed by ENL construction limited and it was awarded in May 2009, during the regime of professor Sonni Tyoden the currently Deputy Governor of Plateau State who was the Vice Chancellor of the University at that time.

The building was commissioned as part of the activities to mark the Maimako’s third year in office where he also presented a mid-term report showcasing his achievements in the three years.