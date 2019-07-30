Breaking News
36-year-old Okeahialam makes Ihedioha’s cabinet

Ekezie Johnbosco Okeahialam, a graduate of Babcock University, has been appointed into the cabinet of Emeka Ihedioha, governor of Imo state.

Emeka Ihedioha

The nominee by Ihedioha, A first-class graduate, Okeahialam holds a bachelor of science in economics and has a master in business analytics and consulting from the University of Warwick, United Kingdom.

The Amaudi Obizi born Economist was the Chief Operating Officer of Continental Sports and Entertainment Company Limited with business portfolio estimated at $21.5 million and over 1,200 direct and indirect staff across West and Central Africa.

He also worked briefly as Head Business Development Unit of Wakanow Limited | Lagos, Nigeria between 2014 and 2015.

Others List of 17 Commissioner Nominees by Ihedioha, as read out by Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly include:

  3. Prof Viola Onwuliri
  4. Rt Hon Chuma Nnaji
  5. Reginald lhebuzo
  6. Ekezie Johnbosco Okeahialam
  7. Prof Emeka Felix Ebidiekwe

6 Engr. Benjamin Nnamdi Ekwueme

7    Prof. Uchenna Joseph Uwaleke

  1. Prof Nicholas Anayo Amaefule
  2. Barr. Chijioke Nzekwe
  3. Umez-Eronini Okechukwu
  4. Mikam Mgbegwelu
  5. Dr. Vin Udokwu
  6. Bon Unachukwu
  7. Mrs Nkeiruka lbekwe
  8. Engr Sly Enwerem
  9. Chief Emma Nworgu
  10. Tony Eze Okere
