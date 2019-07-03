Breaking News
3 policemen detained over missing rifle in Edo

By Alemma Aliu

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN—THREE policemen in Edo State Command, Sergeant Uzor Emmanuel, Corporal Michael Akharamen and Constable Jimoh Aliu, are currently in detention over missing two service AK-47 rifles.
It was gathered that a sales girl, security personnel and manager of the guest house from where the guns were allegedly stolen, have been quizzed and granted bail.

The guns were officially assigned to them as personnel of the state-owned security outfit code-named Operation Wabaizigan, but could not return the guns to the armoury.

Vanguard gathered that the two junior officers allegedly gave their guns to Sergeant Emmanuel, who was said to have checked into a guest house at Uwasota area, Egor Local Government Area.

 

